Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Bristol, VA
