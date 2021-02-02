Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Bristol, VA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.23. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 1:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.