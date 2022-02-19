Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

