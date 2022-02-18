 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

