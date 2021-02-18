The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Bristol, VA
