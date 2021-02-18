 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

