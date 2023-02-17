Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Bristol, VA
