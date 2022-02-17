Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.