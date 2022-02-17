Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bristol: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It shou…
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast cal…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should …
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It s…
Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The ar…
This evening in Bristol: Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.