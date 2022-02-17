 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

