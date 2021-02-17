 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts