Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.