Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

