Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.