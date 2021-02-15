Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA
