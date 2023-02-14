Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Bristol, VA
