Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.