Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.