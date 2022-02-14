The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA
