The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA
