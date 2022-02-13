Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Bristol, VA
