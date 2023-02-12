Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Bristol, VA
