Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

