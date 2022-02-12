Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bristol: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It shou…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Ex…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today'…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It sh…
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for B…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…