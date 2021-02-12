 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

