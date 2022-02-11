Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It sh…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Ex…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for B…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expe…