Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

