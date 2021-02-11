The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Bristol, VA
