 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts