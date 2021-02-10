 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

