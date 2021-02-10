Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today.…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with snow. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls f…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. …
This evening in Bristol: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Tuesday…