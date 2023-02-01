Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in a hurry, likely leaving everyone from New Jersey to North Carolina searching for their first inch of snow of winter, again.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
