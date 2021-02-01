Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.