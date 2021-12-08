 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

