Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.