Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.