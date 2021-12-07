 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

