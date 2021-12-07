Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degre…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Winds should…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Winds…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light …