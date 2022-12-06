Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be c…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of a…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.