Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Bristol, VA
