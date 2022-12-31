Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.