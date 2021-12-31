 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

