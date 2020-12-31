 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts