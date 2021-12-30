 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts