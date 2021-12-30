Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.