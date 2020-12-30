 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

