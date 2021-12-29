Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA
