 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts