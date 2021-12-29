Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.