Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

