 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts