Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Bristol, VA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 7.74. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 4:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.