Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 11:37 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Bristol, VA
