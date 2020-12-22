 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts