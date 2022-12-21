Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanke…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents sh…
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above fre…