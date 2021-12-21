Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The fore…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. You may want to …
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.