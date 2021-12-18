 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Local Weather

