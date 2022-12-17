The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
