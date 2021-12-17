Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.