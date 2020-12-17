 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

