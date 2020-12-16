 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts