Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

