Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Period…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds sh…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but chec…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Hi…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. T…