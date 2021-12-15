Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.