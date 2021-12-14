Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA
