Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 10AM EST MON. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.